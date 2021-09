SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Some voters in the North Bay cast their vote on more than just the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday.

There was an effort to remove Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch from office over her alleged corrupt hiring practices.

The latest numbers show the effort to recall Ravitch has failed.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, 80.25% of residents voted no.

State Senator Mike McGuire posted to Twitter congratulating the District Attorney.