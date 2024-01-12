SUNOL, Calif. (KRON) – Efforts for recalling two Sunol Glen School District board members, Ryan Jorgensen and Linda Hurley, are in motion.

In September 2023, the board of trustees president, Ryan Jorgensen, and trustee Linda Hurley voted against the pride flag or any other flag except the American flag on school property.

Superintendent Molleen Barnes said she disagreed with that decision but would honor it. A little over a week later, Barnes’ job performance was under review.

The community has until Feb. 20 to collect 246 signatures to progress the recall. According to the World Population Review, Sunol has only 799 residents.

If the signatures are collected, the members can be recalled as early as April or May.