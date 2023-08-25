(KRON) — New federal funding will help elevate Highway 37 in an effort to prevent future flooding on the corridor that connects Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties while also reestablishing habitat connectivity across the San Pablo Bay.

The highway is considered one of the Bay Area’s most problematic because it connects Highway 101 with Interstate 80 in the East Bay. In the winter, flooding typically occurs on the highway.

The $155 million in funds are being provided by a bipartisan infrastructure act and is supported by environmental groups and local leaders who have been calling for investments to improve the highway.

“This is a critical Bay Area transportation corridor, and current projections are that it will be under water as soon as 2050 unless we act,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “State and federal investments are coming at a critical time for California as we design climate-resilient projects like this to protect residents from flooding and the impacts of extreme weather events.”

Caltrans officials say they will release the highway project’s environmental impact report on Friday.