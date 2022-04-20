SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The city says if everyone is not out by June 30, they will continue to work with people, but their goal is to have everyone gone unless they’re given different directions.

This may surprise you, but homeless are living on airport property right next to where planes land in San Jose. However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will no longer allow it.

The skies above are clear, but just below are rotten garbage and squatters living on airport property. Going tent by tent, San Jose city workers, notify people that it’s time to go.

“Vacate this area, if not, we will start to dismantle and clear by the week of May 16th,” said Division Manager of Beautify SJ Olympia Williams.

Williams says the FAA is demanding the area to be cleared for safety reasons.

“Variety of reasons, in case there are any emergency actions that need to happen at the airport, they know this area is clear,” Williams said.

The city has already cleared this plot of land from people living on it. Now, they have to clear a similar camp across the street by June 30th.

“I feel a little bit stable being here, having somewhere to go knowing this is my home,” said Juaacklyn Fincher who lives at encampment.

More than 100 families live at the Guadalupe Gardens Encampment, including Fincher who has been there for three years.

“It’s been a roller coaster staying here, and difficult at times, Fincher said. “It’s just not the best situation anybody would choose for themselves.”

The city noticed Fincher and others living there 3 years ago but waited to take action.

“We wanted to wait until we got through the worst part of the pandemic,” Williams said. “Then really start looking at solution and those solutions are focused on housing, and moving people from an encampment to housing and sheltering options.”

One resident of the encampment says the city has helped him secure housing. “I waited for this to happen,” the resident said.

“Frustrated because I still have nowhere to go,” Fincher said.

Fincher will have 30 days come the end of June to find a new home — away from descending planes and airport property.