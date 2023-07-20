SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is more hope tonight for San Francisco’s iconic brewery to stay open. Earlier this week, KRON4 reported that investors are interested in buying San Francisco’s iconic Anchor Brewing Company.

The 127-year-old ceased production last week, citing financial struggles. Now, workers for anchor brewing are asking to take over the company.

The president of the union workers sent a letter to the current owner – asking for a chance to buy the company and run it as a worker-owned cooperative.

There is no shortage of support.

Christopher Enny and his brothers flocked to Anchor Brewing’s taproom Thursday afternoon to stock up on cases of beer.

“You can’t get it in Jersey anymore, so here we are then back to Jersey,” said Mark Enny who flew in from New Jersey to get his hands on some Anchor Brewing Company beer.

Anchor Brewing is the oldest craft brewer in the country. It announced that it’s closing after years of declining sales and tough economic conditions.

But now, Anchor Brewing’s employees are asking for a chance to keep the brewery open.

They sent a letter this week to Sapporo – who owns anchor brewing — writing in part, “all we want is a fair shot at being able to continue to do our jobs, make the beer we love, and keep this historic institution open. We do not want the brewery and brand we love to be sold off before we even had a chance.”

And that’s keeping Anchor Brewing fans hopeful.

“I hope that happens. It would be the best thing for the company and especially for the workers,” Christopher said.

“That would be wonderful if people who are already working here could pull it together and buy the place. It’s been around for over a hundred years — San Francisco tradition,” said Ben Bower of San Francisco.

Several efforts to save anchor brewing have already been underway. Earlier this week, KRON4 reported that investors are interested in buying Anchor Brewing Company.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea. Anyone who buys it and could turn it or renew it as a great business would be great,” said Mick Ward of San Francisco.

“It’s a long traditional san francisco business and product. It would be nice if someone can save it you know and have it continue,” said another San Francisco resident George England.

A spokesman for Anchor Brewing did not comment on the workers’ proposal but said that about two dozen investors and individuals had expressed interest in acquiring the assets of Anchor Brewing Company.

As for what’s next, the president of the union representing Anchor Workers says they are waiting for a response from the company on their proposal. They hope to get an answer by the end of the day on Friday.