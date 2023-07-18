(KRON) — Investors are reaching out in a last-ditch effort to save Bay Area staple Anchor Brewing Company in Potrero Hill, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to KRON4.

The company had been searching for buyers over the past year, but the owners were unable to find one. However, once news of the SF staple closure was announced, several potential buyers came out of the woodwork.

At this time, there are about 24 individual investors who have “expressed interest” in buying all or some of Anchor Brewing Company. Their names are being collected and shared with the Assignee for the Benefit of Creditors, who is managing the liquidation process for the company, the spokesperson said.

KRON On is streaming now

Anchor Brewing says it will continue to pour beer until “the taps run dry” later this month.