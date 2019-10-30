Eight Oakland schools will be closed Wednesday because of power shutoff

OAKLAND (KRON) — Several schools in the Oakland Unified School District will be closed Wednesday because of PG&E’s power shutoff.

The blackout is expected to begin Tuesday at 10 p.m., the district said, and continue through 7 a.m. the following the day.

The district is closing seven schools along with Baytech Charter School in Oakland.

Even though the power shutoff ends at 7 a.m., the district believes it will take hours for power to return since PG&E has to inspect power lines.

Schools are expected to reopen Thursday.

The following schools are closed Wednesday due to the PG&E power shutoff.