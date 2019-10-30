Eight Oakland schools will be closed Wednesday because of power shutoff

OAKLAND (KRON) — Several schools in the Oakland Unified School District will be closed Wednesday because of PG&E’s power shutoff.
The blackout is expected to begin Tuesday at 10 p.m., the district said, and continue through 7 a.m. the following the day.
The district is closing seven schools along with Baytech Charter School in Oakland.
Even though the power shutoff ends at 7 a.m., the district believes it will take hours for power to return since PG&E has to inspect power lines.
Schools are expected to reopen Thursday.
The following schools are closed Wednesday due to the PG&E power shutoff.
- Grass Valley Elementary School
- Howard ES
- Joaquin Miller ES
- Montera Middle School
- Rudsdale Continuation High School (King Estates Campus)
- Sojourner Truth HS
- Skyline HS
- BayTech (King Estates Campus)