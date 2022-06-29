MENLO PARK (KRON) – Southbound El Camino Real is closed in Menlo Park and a detour will be required “for the next 4 to 6 hours” because of “a current traffic issue,” according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

A vehicle crash near El Camino Real and Glenwood Avenue closed the thoroughfare between Encinal Avenue and Glennwood Avenue, the department told KRON4.

One person sustained life threatening injuries, and investigators will be on scene until 7 a.m., according to Nicole Acker, a management analyst with the police department.

“I do not have an update on her condition,” Acker told KRON4. “Preliminary information into the investigation is that the victim was not in a crosswalk and was in one of the lanes of traffic.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.