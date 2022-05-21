EL CERRITO, Calif. (BCN) — El Cerrito police are searching for three men who kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed a woman near a BART station Friday night, police said.

The three men forced the woman into their car near the El Cerrito del Norte station, pistol-whipped her and stole her property, then forced her out of the car in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:40 p.m., according to police.

One of the men fired a shot during the robbery and officers responded to the report of shots on Blake Street and found the woman lying in the street, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital; no reports of her condition are available.

Police are asking people living in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue to check their video cameras for footage of the vehicle, a green four-door sedan, that might have been taken around the time of the robbery.

Video can be submitted via https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-995.

2022 Bay City News, Inc.