EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – El Cerrito High School went on lockdown today, but police say that the reported weapon that started the lockdown was just a rumor.

The lockdown was announced “as a precautionary measure due to reports of a possible weapon on campus,” according to a message sent out to parents of students at the East Bay school. The lockdown began at 10:50 a.m. El Cerrito police subsequently confirmed it to KRON4 News.

“ECPD is on campus and working in partnership with district and site security staff,” the school stated. “All students and staff are safe. We will continue to send updates.”

However, police told KRON4 News that the presence of the weapon was an unsubstantiated rumor started by a student who said another student brought a weapon to the campus, that officers are conducting a security check, but that the school is safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.