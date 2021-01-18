El Cerrito holds annual MLK Day festivities

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – Hundreds of people attended an MLK Day celebration in El Cerrito on Monday.

The city of El Cerrito held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. festivities, however, they did have to make some modifications because of the ongoing pandemic.

This year’s celebration began with a parade that started at the El Norte BART Station.

Everyone was asked to wear masks and social distance.

The parade went south along San Pablo Avenue for a couple of miles to the El Cerrito BART Station — It included fire trucks and a band and about 100 cars.

Organizers said they were hoping for maybe 50 vehicles and they got a hundred, so it was a very good turnout.

At the El Cerrito BART Station, they held a rally for about an hour or so and had a chance to talk to a few people about what Martin Luther King Jr.’s message means to them in light of what’s happening in the world with political unrest and the ongoing pandemic.

“Dr. King’s dream represents unity. Right now, we need unity, we need peace, we need love, is all about people coming together,” Mina Wilson said.

“I think Dr. King’s message resonates more deeply than ever,” Janean Mitchell said.

Finally, organizers tell me that they are hoping the next year they can do more of a normal celebration on Martin Luther King Day.