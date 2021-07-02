El Cerrito neighborhood on high alert after coyote spotted multiple times

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — People living in a neighborhood in El Cerrito are on high alert after a coyote has been spotted several times roaming the streets.

Neighbors say it’s even killed multiple cats.

One woman said she wants to warn her neighbors about the potential threat.

“Coyotes can become aggressive if they become habituated to humans.”

Photo captured a coyote running across the street moments before a woman walked by with a child in a stroller and a dog.

Ken Paglia with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are usually fearful of humans –but they can adapt to being around people.

“Primarily they hunt for rodents and rabbits but they’ll take advantage of any food resources that are available.”

He says they will go after trash or unsecured pet food — but it’s not unheard of for them to go after small animals.

“He was just torn apart. His head was torn off, it was just a horror scene really.”

Lynn Larosa lives near Richmond street and Lincoln avenue in El Cerrito. She believes her cat Mario was killed by the coyote.

“He was my companion everyday.”

She says she called police — but they will only get involved if it’s threatening or hurts a human.

She would have to submit a wildlife incident report — fish and wildlife officials may be able to help on a case by case basis.

She says she saw the coyote the day after her cat died, and she felt a little bad for it.

“He’s lost and confused and he looks emaciated. He looks like he needs food and water and he’s just in the wrong place.”

Wildlife experts say the coyote may have wandered into this neighborhood looking for food and water because of the drought.

While Larosa is heartbroken over her cat — she’s more worried about what could happen next.

“I’m concerned about my grandchildren, I have very small grandchildren that play in my yard.”

Wildlife experts tell me it’s very important not to try and tame or interact with a coyote — that could lead to more issues and attacks.