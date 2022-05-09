EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — The El Cerrito Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Lucy Karanja, 59, was reported missing at 11:50 a.m. Monday.

Karanja is a Black woman, stands 5-foot-2, 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She wears shoulder-length braids and was wearing a red and yellow floral print dress. She was last seen in the 1200 block of Liberty Street.

Image of Lucy Karanja from the El Cerrito Police Department.

Anyone with information on Karanja’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or El Cerrito Detective John Whitney at (510) 215-4420.