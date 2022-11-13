EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a victim at the parking lot of a Nation’s Giant Hamburgers restaurant Saturday night, the El Cerrito Police Department announced in a Nixle alert.

The suspect is described to be a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man in his 20s, according to police. He was wearing a grey hoodie and black pants.

Police said the suspect was last seen running southbound on Carlson Boulevard, which is one block west of the restaurant.

The stabbing happened around 8:44 p.m. when the victim was attacked in the parking lot shortly after driving into the lot. The unidentified victim suffered several wounds, was taken to the hospital and was released.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Police say if you have any information, please contact the El Cerrito Police non-emergency dispatch at 510-237-3233 and ask to speak with an officer or email them at investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.