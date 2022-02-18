El Cerrito police seeking public’s help to find missing woman

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – El Cerrito police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Kemani McAlpin, a 29-year-old woman from the Los Angeles area who was visiting family in El Cerrito, was reported missing Monday night to the El Cerrito Police Department, according to a news release.

McAlpin was last seen on the 500 block of Kearny Street in El Cerrito on Monday morning. Family and friends have attempted to contact her but haven’t heard back.

McAlpin is Black, 5-foot-7-inches, 170 pounds, and has black hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black face mask, a beige sweatshirt, black pants and high top Nike sneakers, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department, or Detective John Whitney of the El Cerrito Police Department at 510-215-4420.