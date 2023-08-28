(KRON) — The El Cerrito Police Department is warning the public of a recent increase in ATM robberies within the city.

On Aug. 19 around 3:30 p.m., four people were robbed at gunpoint at Wells Fargo ATMs on San Pablo Avenue near Albany Hill Park.

The armed suspects robbed the victims of their wallets, purses, cell phones and cash. License plate reader cameras were able to identify the suspect vehicle, police said.

ECPD discovered the suspect car was reported stolen following a robbery during a home invasion in Lafayette. Police advise the public to be aware of your surroundings at all times.