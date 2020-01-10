El Cerrito seeing uptick in catalytic converter thefts

EL CERRITO (KRON) — It’s the horrible sound no driver wants to hear after turning on the ignition — a screeching indication that their catalytic converter has been ripped off.

“You can drive it, but your neighbors are not gonna like you. It’ll be really loud,” said Ari Arcinas, a service adviser at Steve’s Auto Care in El Cerrito.

In the past month, crime logs from the El Cerrito Police Department show 10 catalytic converter thefts have been reported and one other attempted theft was thwarted in the act.

“The catalytic converter is here. That’s the missing portion. So, they’ll cut — this is for the rear oxygen sensor that will be cut, and then they’ll cut the exhaust pipe where the catalytic converter portion right there, and then unbolt it from the front,” Arcinas said.

Arcinas says over the past year, thefts of the exhaust emission control devices have escalated.

It’s believed they’re being sold at scrap metal yards locally and possibly overseas.

“They target the Prius, because they have actually two catalytic converters. So, we’re seeing it about every other day — having them towed in,” he said.

Replacing a stolen catalytic converter also isn’t cheap.

Arcinas says that depending on your insurance, it could range from anywhere between $1,500 and $3,000 out of pocket.

“We’ve had vehicles towed in from the BART station — even someone who was just going into church. He had his catalytic converter stolen,” Arcinas said.

Arcinas says Honda Elements and Accords are also popular targets.

He says repairs can take several days to several months because of a shortage on parts

His auto shop does provide some preventative measures to slow thieves down like straps and protective plates.

“It’s not a guarantee, but it’s a deterrent,” Arcinas said.

Park indoors if you can or near lights and surveillance cameras if on the street.

The thefts are happening at all hours, but mostly in the early morning while it’s still dark.

