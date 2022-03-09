EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A student who brought a gun to school prompted a lockdown at El Cerrito High School Tuesday.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District told KRON4 that a fight between two students happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the library.

“Two students were fighting near the school’s library. One student was seen to be in possession of a firearm. The student with the firearm proceeded to run off campus,” district officials said.

The firearm was not discharged and no one was injured, district officials said.

The El Cerrito Police Department is investigating students involved in the incident.