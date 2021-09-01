El Granada man arrested for sexually assaulting 11-year-old

EL GRANADA, Calif. (KRON) – An El Granada man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl known to the suspect, according to police.

Authorities say Michael Banister sexually assaulted an 11-year-old on three different occasions.

Banister is said to be a family friend of the victim and their parents, with the incidents taking place near his residence when he babysat the child.

On August 31, detectives obtained a $500,000 arrest warrant for Banister and was apprehended without incident.

He faces three counts of lewd acts with a child under 14-years-old and possession of a controlled substance.

Banister has a lengthy criminal history from Oregon, according to police and had recently moved to El Granada within the past two years.