El Sobrante double shooting leaves one dead, another in critical condition

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed one person and critically injured another in El Sobrante, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 31, Bay Station Deputy Sheriff’s responded to an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of the 4500 block of Appian Way.

Sheriff’s arrived to find two victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving measures were provided until an ambulance arrive.

25-year-old Dejante Kennedy of Pittsburg was pronounced dead. A second victim was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

No other details have been released an an investigation continues.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or Sheriff’s Office dispatch (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.