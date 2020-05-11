El Sobrante man arrested for alleged murder of his 90-year-old grandma

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect is in custody following the death of a 90-year-old woman in El Sobrante, according to authorities.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Bay Station Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to the 700 block of Pebble Drive in El Sobrante.

When they arrived, deputies found a 90-year-old woman who suffered from trauma in a bedroom. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

While at the residence, deputies detained the victim’s grandson and later arrested him for homicide. He has been identified as 42-year-old Sean Johnson of El Sobrante.

Johnson was later booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Officials are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600.

