Elderly Asian man violently attacked, robbed in San Leandro

Police are investigating after an elderly Asian man and teen were robbed in San Leandro Saturday, May 8, 2021. / San Leandro Police Department

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway after an 80-year-old Asian man was violently attacked and robbed in San Leandro Saturday.

According to police, the man was walking in the 14200 block of Acapulco Road when he was approached by the two robbers who attacked him.

Police said the attackers pushed the victim to the ground and demanded his wallet before forcefully removing the victim’s Fitbit – all while he screamed for help.

The attackers left the scene in a blue Subaru sedan that had black and silver rims.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Less than two hours later, police said possibly the same two assailants robbed a 19-year-old Hispanic victim of her purse in the 500 block of Bancroft Avenue.

Police described the two robbers as young men between 16 and 19-years-old, 5’7″, and thin builds.

According to police, there has been a 283% increase in crimes against the Asian community from 2019 to 2020.

Officials said at this time there is no indication that the victim in this robbery was targeted due to his race, but “detectives are pursuing all avenues of investigative leads.”

If you believe you may have witnessed the crime or have information to share, you may do so anonymously at 510 577 2740 or text your tip to TipSLPolice at 888777.