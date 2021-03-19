Elderly Asian woman attacked, robbed in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police say a 69-year-old Asian woman was attacked and robbed Thursday afternoon in Daly City.

It happened in a residential neighborhood just off of 280.

Daly City police say it was a strong arm robbery and no weapon was used.

The victim was injured, but not taken to the hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Bay Area leaders are speaking out following the recent attacks on the Asian community in the Bay Area and beyond.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo responded to the Atlanta shootings that took the lives of eight people in Atlanta — six of whom were women of Asian descent.

“Together, we condemn hatred and acts of violence, and stand in solidarity with our AAPI community,” Liccardo tweeted.