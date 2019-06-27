Live Now
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide in San Mateo

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Police in San Mateo are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after deputies found an elderly couple dead inside a home Wednesday morning.

The police department went to check on the couple around 9:39 a.m. after receiving a welfare check call.

When officers entered the home on the 1400 block of Young Street, they found the couple and initially started their homicide protocol.

At this point, detectives believe the two individuals’ deaths are resulting from a murder-suicide.

They believe it was isolated incident.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department.

