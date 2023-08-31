(KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is requesting the public’s help with finding a missing couple. Jose and Maria Dutra have not been seen since leaving their home in Seaside on Wednesday.

GPD said the Dutras were headed to Casa de Fruta, a roadside stand at 10021 Pacheco Pass Highway in Hollister, however, they never made it there.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, their daughter spoke with the couple over the phone. They indicated that they were parked in a lot near a Target and Jack in the Box in Gilroy, police said. They did not say more about their plans.

Both Jose and Maria are elderly, and police are concerned about their safety due to their medical conditions. Maria has shown early signs of dementia, but she has not been treated for it. Jose has been diagnosed with dementia and is taking medication for it. However, police believe he does not have the medicine on him.

Their car is a 2011 light brown/gold Honda CRV SUV with the California license plate 6RWS841. It may have front-end damage secured by duct tape.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gilroy police at (408) 846-0350 and reference case number 23-3886.