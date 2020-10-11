Elderly driver crashes into crowd in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Several people are injured after a driver lost control of his car Sunday afternoon in San Jose.

The driver, an elderly man, crashed into an area being used for outdoor food service at the Grand Century Plaza at Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue.

Eight people have been taken to local hospitals with minor to major injuries on all victims.

Patrol officers are currently at the scene of the collision.

Preliminary investigation: an elderly male driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with an area being used for outdoor food service. The injuries range from major to minor on all the victims. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 11, 2020

Officials say the driver may have been in medical distress prior to the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

