(BCN) — Hayward police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 76-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Police said Anthony Scalucci was last seen in the 500 block of Beechmont Lane in Hayward at around 2 p.m. He was wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, dark blue sweat pants, brown shoes, and a medical alert bracelet on his wrist.

Scalucci is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. He suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease, and is considered at risk, police said.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Hayward police at 510-293-7000 or call 911.

