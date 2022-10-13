SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a hit-and-run collision Thursday afternoon in San Jose, police announced on Twitter. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. near Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive.

The victim, who is an elderly man, has life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. As of 1 p.m., there is no description of a suspect vehicle.

Minutes later around 12:53 p.m., a second collision was reported on Monterey Road. Police said a vehicle and a female bicyclist crashed in the 2100 block of Monterey Road, causing “major injuries” to the woman. However, police said the woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

The two collisions happened approximately one mile from each other. Both are near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose.

