(KRON) — An 85-year-old man died after being struck by a car in a Santa Clara crosswalk on Friday evening, according to the City of Santa Clara.

Authorities said the crash happened around 8:48 p.m., and a witness called 911 to report that a pedestrian had been hit by a car. Fire crews and police arrived at the scene and gave the pedestrian medical attention, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Santa Clara Police Department determined that the driver of a Toyota pickup truck was heading west on Homestead Road when they struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was in a crosswalk when he was hit, the city said.

The victim in the crash was an 85-year-old man from Santa Clara, and his identity is being withheld at this time. The driver is a 55-year-old Cupertino resident; they remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the city said. At this time, drugs and alcohol are not thought to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Scott Wilson at 408-615-4847.