DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release.

DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After responding to the scene, officers found the victim unconscious but breathing in the middle of the street.

First responders provided medical assistance and the man was taken to a nearby hospital. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he died from his injuries, police said.

The driver in the crash and the car they used have not yet been identified. Police did not release a vehicle description.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call (650) 991-8119.