Elderly man killed while walking his dog in San Francisco; homeless man arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A homeless man is facing murder charges in the death of a 94-year-old man in San Francisco’s Glen Park neighborhood.

Neighbors identified the victim as Leo Hanzil, who had lived in his home on Sussex Street for nearly 50 years.

According to police, Hanzil was walking his dog Monday morning on Elk Street by the entrance to Glen Canyon Park when he was apparently approached by the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old Peter Rocha.

An altercation between the two ensued and officials said Rocha “beat him (Hanzil) up pretty badly.”

Hanzil was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, which were not specified.

Rocha was later arrested at the Glen Park BART station.

People who live and work in this area say Rocha is a homeless man well known in the area.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman says neighbors had been complaining about him for some time.

“We’ve been hearing from neighbors, he’s been out on the street threatening folks, they called police many many times, older folks felt very threatened in particular, kids, he has been a challenge in the neighborhood for some time and the police have been out and talk to him and offered him services on many occasions and people knew he was suffering from mental illness, he was not taking his medication but the police were not able to get him services and nobody else was either,” Mandelman said.

Rocha is now in custody being held without bail and faces charges of homicide, assault, and elder abuse.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police.

