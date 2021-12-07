Elderly man reported missing in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Santa Clara is searching for an elderly man who has been missing since Dec. 5, according to city officials.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, 79-year-old Melencio Manalic reportedly went out for a walk with his dog Fluffy near his home on the 300 block of Monroe Street. He has not been seen since then.

Photo: City of Santa Clara

Officials say Manalic does not have a cell phone and recently moved to the neighborhood from San Jose.

Manalic is described as being 5’4″ and 154 pounds with brown eyes, and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black hat, dark pants, and gray shoes.

Residents are asked to be aware of their surroundings and be on the lookout for Manalic.

If you find someone resembling Manalic, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

The police department has initiated the following in hopes of finding Manalic: