(KRON) — An elderly man found on the floor behind a locked door was rescued by Santa Rosa firefighters responding to a house fire Tuesday, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said. The fire originated near a floor heater, according to fire officials.

Santa Rosa fire crews were alerted to the structure fire at 915 Beaver Street at 12:21 p.m., and the first engine arrived in under five minutes. Firefighters on scene spotted smoke coming from a detached dwelling behind the main house on the property, officials said.

With the front door of the dwelling locked, the fire crew forced entry before finding the elderly man lying down on the second floor, SRFD said. Firefighters carried the man to safety outside and determined he suffered smoke inhalation. He was transported to a local hospital. The man’s current condition is unknown.

The fire was knocked down and extinguished, and damage was limited to the floor area and second-floor supports, according to officials. The dwelling had an estimated $10,000 in damages, and the fire was not suspicious in nature, SRFD said.

Less than an hour later, the Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to another residential fire at 850 Russell Avenue. Arriving firefighters found thick black smoke inside an apartment unit at the location, fire officials said. The fire was knocked down quickly, officials said, however, the residence was no longer tenable. The single resident of the apartment exited safely during the fire and will be assisted by the American Red Cross for housing, SRFD said.