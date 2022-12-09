SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help with finding the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened Friday in Saratoga.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Saratoga Library, 13650 Saratoga Avenue, at about 5:06 p.m. for the report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. The victim, an elderly man in his 80s, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A witness described the suspect’s car as a dark-colored sedan that was last seen driving southbound toward downtown Saratoga. Authorities have not yet released any images of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is investigating this crash as a felony hit-and-run. Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (408) 299-2311.