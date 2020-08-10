Elderly man seriously injured with metal bar in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) – A suspect wielding a metal bar inflicted life-threatening injuries

on a 76-year-old man in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Friday morning, police said Monday.

The attack was reported at 9:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Eddy Street.

The suspect, described as a man around 30 years old, approached the victim and hit him on the head multiple times with the metal bar, then fled on foot, according to police.

The 76-year-old was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Monday.

No arrest has been made in the case and a detailed suspect description was not immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

