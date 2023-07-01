(KRON) — An elderly man was shot during an attempted robbery in the Union Street area of San Francisco overnight on Saturday, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Police say around 12:24 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible shooting near Fillmore and Filbert streets. When they arrived, officers found a 71-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police later learned that the victim had been approached by two suspects when they allegedly attempted to rob him before shooting him. Both suspects then left the scene.

SFPD is still investigating this shooting. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to reach out to SFPD’s tip line at 415-575-444 or text a tip to TIP411. You can choose to remain anonymous.