Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries during attempted robbery

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) – A man in his 70s suffered life-threatening injuries during an attempted robbery near San Francisco’s Panhandle on Thursday evening, police said.

Around 4:45 p.m., a suspect tried to steal the victim’s camera near the corner of Page Street and Masonic Avenue, according to police.

During the scuffle, the suspect dragged the victim, causing him critical injuries. The suspect, however, was unsuccessful in taking the camera and fled in a vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Descriptions of the suspect and the suspect vehicle were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call SFPD’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.