Elderly man’s body found in embankment in Benicia

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Benicia police responded Friday afternoon to a report of a possible dead body in an embankment, the department said.
The body was found in the Industrial park area.
When officers arrived to the scene, they confirmed it and said it was an elderly man.
The Solano County Coroner’s Office is now working to identify the man.
Due to the location of the body, the CHP Solano is the lead agency in the case.
If you have any information regarding the case, contact California Highway Patrol.
