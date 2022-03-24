SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – An elderly pedestrian injured in a traffic collision in San Francisco’s Marina District earlier this month has died from her injuries, officials with the pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco said on Wednesday.

According to Walk SF officials, the victim has been identified as 84-year-old Erna Egli.

On March 10, Egli was struck by a vehicle as she walked near Fillmore and Chestnut streets and suffered critical injuries. Egli was taken to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries on March 17, Walk SF officials said.

“No one’s life should end in this way,” Walk SF Executive Director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement. “We share our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the victim.”

Although people over 65 years old make up just 15 percent of San Francisco residents, seniors account for about 50 percent of pedestrian fatalities each year. In 2021, 6 out of 13 people killed in traffic collision were seniors, according to Walk SF.

“Seniors deserve to be safe when getting round our city,” Medeiros said.

Through new state legislation, 2021’s California State Assembly Bill 43, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency recently approved plans to reduce speed limits on some city streets to 20 mph, including along portions of both Fillmore and Chestnut streets. However, the speed limit in area where Egli was killed won’t be reduced.

“We applaud the city for starting to tackle speed, and also need them to expand and speed up this work,” Medeiros said. “Deadly speeds are on the rise, and too many people will be hurt and killed if more isn’t done.”

Walk SF officials attribute the leading factor in severe and fatal traffic collisions in the city to speed. They’re in support of a new state bill, AB 2336, which would allow the use of cameras to hold fast drivers accountable.

The bill, authored by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, would fine drivers who speed above 11 mph above the speed limit, with fines starting at $50.

San Francisco police did not immediately comment on Egli’s case.

