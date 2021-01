SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Police are investigating an accident that occurred on 24th Street and San Jose Avenue on Thursday which resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

A 85-year-old man was struck by a 52-year-old man in a Toyota Corolla and sustained life threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle, who is not suspected of drug or alcohol impairment, remained on scene and cooperated with police.