Elderly pedestrian hit and killed in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (BCN) — The death of a pedestrian struck by a driver Friday night is under investigation, San Bruno police said.

The accident was reported at 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of San Bruno and Masson avenues, where officers located the pedestrian, a 74-year-old San Bruno resident, unresponsive and suffering from major injuries.

The pedestrian was treated by San Bruno Fire Department personnel and paramedics before being taken to an area hospital.

The driver, a 56-year-old San Jose resident, remained on scene and cooperated with officers, police said, adding that alcohol narcotics do not appear to be a factor.

The collision will be investigated by the Regional Major Accident Investigation Team, consisting of specially trained personnel from the San Bruno, Burlingame, South San Francisco, Hillsborough and Daly City police departments.

Anyone with any information about the collision is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.