(KRON) — An elderly resident suffered “critical burns” in a house fire on Thursday, the Alameda County Fire Department said Thursday.

ACFD responded to the 1500 block of Thrush Avenue at 8:09 p.m. Crews arrived to see light smoke coming from the home.

Crews went inside and put out the fire in the back bedroom. The resident was in the back bedroom, which was fully engulfed.

Firefighters were able to keep the call to one alarm and rescue the resident, who was hospitalized.

Two people and two dogs were displaced. The Red Cross was called to the scene. Authorities are investigating the case of the fire.