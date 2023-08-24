SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — Residents who live at Portofino Riviera woke up to eviction notices on their doors informing them they have to be moved out within two months.

Among those being evicted is 93-year-old Ursula Goldstone who has lived at this apartment complex for nearly nine years and has called Sausalito home for decades. “It takes all my energy to not burst out to tears when I think about it,” Goldstone said.

Goldstone says her health has started to decline, but living at her waterfront apartment is what has kept her going. She had hoped it would be her last home, but everything changed once she received an eviction notice.

“Never expected that I would ever have to move because I’m 93 this year. To pack up at this stage is extremely upsetting,” Goldstone said.

Portofino Riviera is a 40-unit apartment complex located on Main Street. The three story building is owned by North Coast Property Management.

Residents say they have had issues with the company since they took it over more than a year ago. “Not answering calls. People’s apartments got flooded,” said Sean Alexander, Portofino Riviera resident.

Last week, the owners served all tenants an eviction notice stating they want to substantially remodel the property. Residents admit it needs work but don’t want to be forced out.

“I mean I’m pretty mad because a lot of my neighbors who I love are senior citizens who I love,” Alexander said.

Goldstone says she cannot afford to pay higher rent or to lose this slice of paradise. “I really need to be in Sausalito in order to survive because I like it so much. I pray to God and hope that some miracle will happen,” Goldstone said.

KRON4 reached out to the property owners but did not hear back in time for this report.

Residents plan to meet with city officials soon to see if they can do anything to help. For now, the tenants have to move out of their Portofino Riviera apartments by October 31.