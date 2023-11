(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is searching for a missing woman who it is considering to be at-risk.

Lorraine Jackson, 86, was last seen at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of Glenfinnan Court in San Jose.

Jackson is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, gold sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1.