SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An elderly Asian woman was attacked and robbed inside the lobby of a building on Sunday, according to San Francisco Police. The incident took place on the 100 block of Francisco Street.

The 70-year-old woman was standing outside of a building when four juveniles approached and began talking to her. She could not understand what the juveniles were saying due to a language barrier, police said. The suspects were able to gain access into the building once the woman entered the lobby.

The suspects then attacked and robbed the woman before fleeing the scene, SFPD said. The elderly woman was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

In response to the incident, Mayor London Breed said in a tweet, “Violence is never acceptable, but especially so when it is targeted at our elderly residents.”

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.