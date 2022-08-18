(BCN) — A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District.

The two suspects allegedly demanded money from the victim and made her take them to her own residence, where they stole her belongings. The victim was uninjured. No arrests have been made in the case, according to police.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.