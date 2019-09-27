Elderly woman attacked, dragged in violent Alameda purse snatching

ALAMEDA (KRON) — A 73-year-old woman is recovering after a violent purse snatching incident that happened Wednesday evening at a popular shopping center in Alameda.

Police are searching for a man who they say attacked and dragged a woman while stealing her purse in the parking lot of the Ross Store at Alameda’s South Shore Center.

Police say the man then used the information from her purse to find out where she lives and went to her house.

The violent encounter has unsettled residents in the quiet East Bay island town of Alameda.

The woman was walking with her relatives to her car at around 7:30 p.m. when the man ran up and grabbed her purse, according to Lt. Hoshmand Duranu of the Alameda Police Department.

“This turns into a really big violent struggle where she is dragged for a little bit,” Lt. Duranu explains.

The man got away with the purse into a fleeing vehicle.

Police have limited information on the man but say he was seen leaving the scene of the crime in a newer model white American-made sedan.

Investigators say the suspect apparently found the victim’s personal information inside her purse and headed straight to her home in Oakland while she was still in Alameda.

“The victim was still at the scene waiting for Alameda police while the suspect had her purse, driver’s license, cell phone keys and attempted to enter inside the house and there was a struggle inside the house,” Lt. Duranu said.

The man got away before police arrived.

People in Alameda were surprised to learn that an elderly woman would be the target of such a violent purse snatching.

“It’s scary because that is not something you hear in Alameda,” a concerned citizen told KRON4.

Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the purse snatching suspect. If you have any information call the Alameda Police Department.

