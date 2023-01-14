SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An elderly woman died after being struck by a tree branch Saturday evening in Golden Gate Park, the San Francisco Police Department (SFFD) confirmed to KRON4. The incident happened a little after 5 p.m. near John F Kennedy Drive and 30th Avenue.

The woman was jogging in the area before the tree struck her, according to SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter. After receiving a 911 call, crews were summoned to the scene. They tried to perform life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

The victim was approximately 70 years old, SFFD said. She was a San Francisco resident; no other information about her identity was released.

John F Kennedy Drive and 30th Avenue is near the Lindley Meadow part of Golden Gate Park.