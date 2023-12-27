(KRON) — An elderly woman was killed after a fire overnight Wednesday at a single-family home, the Oakland Fire Department said. The fire happened around 2:32 a.m. at a home on the 2900 block of Partridge Avenue.

The woman, who officials say was in her 90s, suffered smoke inhalation and burns across her body. She was alone in the house at the time of the fire.

OFD said the fire was accidental and appeared to have started in a wall furnace in the house’s basement area. Approximately 25 firefighters responded to the fire and helped prevent the fire from spreading to other homes.

No OFD firefighters were injured in the response. The fire department is calling this an “unfortunate incident” in Oakland. The woman’s identity was not released.