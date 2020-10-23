Elderly woman hit and killed in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a car in Fairfield.

The incident was reported Thursday night. Officers said they found the woman laying in the road on Cement Hill Road near Laurel Creek Park around 11 p.m. She died at the hospital of her injuries. She has been identified as 81-year-old Namie Stewart.

Police are investigating the case as a felony hit-and-run. The suspect has not been contacted, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Anyone with information on the incident can speak with Sgt. Matt Thomas at (707) 428-7300.

Latest Stories: